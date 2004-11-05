Figo to open new contract talks with Real

Luis Figo is set to open contract talks with Real Madrid in December to decide whether to prolong his career with the club.

The 32-year-old has 18 months left on his contract and he is keen to stay at the El Santiago Bernabeu.

“I have a little over a year and six months on my contract and I am 32 years old. I know that the moment has arrived to make some decisions,” he told A Bola.

“During December I will speak with Real Madrid to find out what they really think and I will also explain my position. I know what I want in my head but the priority is to know what Real Madrid want from me.

“I cannot decide only what I want or desire. I have a family that I have to think of and what to do for them. My contract finishes in 2006 when I will be 33 years old.

” The type of contract I will be able to get then is manifestly different to the one I will be able to get within the next year or so.”

Figo went on to stress, however, he was keen to agree an extension with Los Merengues.

“If it happened, clearly that would please me, because my first option is to be with Madrid,” he continued.

“If the club decide not to think like this, then it will give me the chance to work out what is best for my future.”