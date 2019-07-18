Go and pick up the ultimate guide to the new season today!

Football 2020 On Sale Now

Football 2020 has everything you need to know to follow the 2019-2020 season. Including all 92 English teams profiled, along with their fixtures, the new kits on the block, and a look at all the new coaches.

Take a look inside Football 2020

THE TEAMS

Check out our guides on each team looking at the squads, fixtures, and our unique fans view.

NEW KITS ON THE BLOCK

Each club have new kits designed this year. There will be some striking and classic designs on show this year.

NEW BOYS

We take a look at some of the new coaches coming into the league like Frank Lampard and Dean Smith.

We also profile some of the new players who will ply their trade here in 2020. Players like Rodri of Manchester City.

FOOTBALL LEAGUE TALENTS

BACK IN ACTION

A look ahead to the Women’s Super League as England’s World Cup stars return home.

Football 2020 is on sale on Thursday 18th July and is available in all good retailers priced just £4.99.

