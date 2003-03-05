Former Norwegian international dies

Norway’s Roger Albertsen, perhaps best remembered for scoring against England in a World Cup qualifier in 1981, has died of cancer.

Albertsen, a midfielder, played for several clubs including Rosenborg Trondheim, Feyenoord in Holland, Winterslag in Belgium and Greece’s Olympiakos.

He died of cancer on Sunday aged 45, after several months of illness, the Norwegian Fotball Association confirmed yesterday.

Albertsen won 25 caps from 1976-84 and scored three goals, including one against England in a game Norway went on to win 2-1. At the time, the result was regarded as Norway’s best-ever victory.