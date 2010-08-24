Fulham sign Halliche

Newcastle travel to League 2 side Accrington Stanley in the Carling Cup second round on Wednesday. See all the best football betting here.

Algeria defender Rafik Halliche has signed a three-year deal with Fulham, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The 23-year-old, who joins from Benfica for an undisclosed fee, played every minute of Algeria’s three matches at the World Cup finals.

“I’m so happy that my transfer to Fulham has been finalised,” he said on Fulham’s website (www.fulhamfc.com).

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and to be able to play alongside some wonderful players and to be given an opportunity to compete against some fantastic teams for a team like Fulham is something that I’ve always dreamed of doing.”

Halliche spent most of his time at Benfica out on loan with fellow Portuguese club Nacional of Madeira.

