Fulham sign Stefanovic

Fulham have signed Dejan Stefanovic from Portsmouth in a deal worth £1m.

The Serb looked set to join Rangers earlier this month, but Fulham have stepped in for the 32-year-old.

“Dejan is a formidable defender with vast experience at both domestic and international levels,” said Fulham manager Lawrie Sanchez.

“He reads the game well, is brave and knows the pace and strength of the Premiership, so I have no doubt that he will prove to be an asset for us over the coming months.

“It’s been a busy transfer period for us and we have bought some real quality into the squad. It’s been a disappointing start for us in terms of the results, but I’m confident that we have a squad of players now that can go on and achieve things here.”

