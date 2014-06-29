Last-gasp Holland in the quarter-finals after breaking Mexican hearts in Fortaleza
Date: June 29, 2014
Result: Holland 2-1 Mexico
Scorers:
Holland:
- Sneijder 88, Huntelaar 90pen
Mexico:
- Dos Santos 48
Venue: Estadio Castelao, Fortaleza
Attendance: 57,817
Match overview: Holland qualified for the quarter-finals in dramatic style, scoring two late goals to break the hearts of Mexico who had led until the 88th minute in scorching heat in Fortaleza.
Mexico had enjoyed the better opportunities in the first half and took a deserved lead early in the second when Giovani Dos Santos clipped a sharp shot from long range past Dutch keeper Jasper Cliessen.
Holland switched formation and pressed forward with a three-man forward line but they encountered Mexican’s keeper Guillermo Ochoa in outstanding form. Ochoa produced exceptional saves to deny Stefan De Vrij from close range and an Arjen Robben shot, but with two minutes remaining, he was powerless to prevent Wesley Senijder’s sweetly-struck volley from a well-worked Dutch corner.
Then, in injury time, after Mexico captain Rafael Marquez was judged to have tripped Robben, substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar stepped up to calmly dispatch a penalty, sending Mexico out of the tournament when, minutes earlier, they had been on the brink of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time outside their own country.
Key moment: The injury-time penalty won by Arjen Robben and cooly converted by substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. Robben had exaggerated his fall, but Rafael Marquez had clearly stepped on the Dutchman foot.
Man of the match: Arjen Robben. Holland’s flying winger had been lucky to escape a yellow card for twice diving under challenge in the Mexican area. But over the course of the game he was Holland’s biggest attacking threat and won the penalty that ensured his country’s dramatic passage to the quarter-finals.
Matter of fact: Wesley Sneijder became Holland’s record appearance holder at World Cups after playing in his 15th finals game.
Talking point: The 9th-minute substitution of the injured Nigel De Jong limited the options open to Holland coach Louis Van Gaal as his side sought an equaliser in the second half. The withdrawal of Robin Van Persie was a gamble on Van Gaal’s part, but the goalscoring record of Van Persie’s replacement, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, is exceptional and Van Gaal’s decision paid off in dramatic style.
Stats:
Goal attempts
- Holland 11
- Mexico 11
On target
- Holland 4
- Mexico 6
Corners
- Holland 10
- Mexico 2
Line-ups:
Holland:
- 01 Cliessen
- 02 Vlaar
- 03 De Vrij
- 05 Blind
- 12 Verhaegh (Depay 56)
- 06 De Jong (Martins Indi 9)
- 20 Wijnaldum
- 15 Kuyt
- 10 Sneijder
- 11 Robben
- 09 Van Persie (Huntelaar 76)
Mexico:
- 13 Ochoa
- 22 Aguilar
- 02 Rodriguez
- 04 Marquez
- 15 Moreno
- 07 Layun
- 06 Herrera
- 03 Salcido
- 18 Guardado
- 10 Dos Santos (Aquino 61)
- 19 Peralta (Hernandez 75)
Yellow cards:
Holland:
- none
Mexico:
- Aguilar 69, Marquez 90, Guardado 90
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)