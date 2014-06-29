Last-gasp Holland in the quarter-finals after breaking Mexican hearts in Fortaleza

Date: June 29, 2014

Result: Holland 2-1 Mexico

Scorers:

Holland:

Sneijder 88, Huntelaar 90pen

Mexico:

Dos Santos 48

Venue: Estadio Castelao, Fortaleza

Attendance: 57,817

Match overview: Holland qualified for the quarter-finals in dramatic style, scoring two late goals to break the hearts of Mexico who had led until the 88th minute in scorching heat in Fortaleza.

Mexico had enjoyed the better opportunities in the first half and took a deserved lead early in the second when Giovani Dos Santos clipped a sharp shot from long range past Dutch keeper Jasper Cliessen.

Holland switched formation and pressed forward with a three-man forward line but they encountered Mexican’s keeper Guillermo Ochoa in outstanding form. Ochoa produced exceptional saves to deny Stefan De Vrij from close range and an Arjen Robben shot, but with two minutes remaining, he was powerless to prevent Wesley Senijder’s sweetly-struck volley from a well-worked Dutch corner.

Then, in injury time, after Mexico captain Rafael Marquez was judged to have tripped Robben, substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar stepped up to calmly dispatch a penalty, sending Mexico out of the tournament when, minutes earlier, they had been on the brink of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time outside their own country.

Key moment: The injury-time penalty won by Arjen Robben and cooly converted by substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. Robben had exaggerated his fall, but Rafael Marquez had clearly stepped on the Dutchman foot.

Man of the match: Arjen Robben. Holland’s flying winger had been lucky to escape a yellow card for twice diving under challenge in the Mexican area. But over the course of the game he was Holland’s biggest attacking threat and won the penalty that ensured his country’s dramatic passage to the quarter-finals.

Matter of fact: Wesley Sneijder became Holland’s record appearance holder at World Cups after playing in his 15th finals game.

Talking point: The 9th-minute substitution of the injured Nigel De Jong limited the options open to Holland coach Louis Van Gaal as his side sought an equaliser in the second half. The withdrawal of Robin Van Persie was a gamble on Van Gaal’s part, but the goalscoring record of Van Persie’s replacement, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, is exceptional and Van Gaal’s decision paid off in dramatic style.

Stats:

Goal attempts

Holland 11

Mexico 11

On target

Holland 4

Mexico 6

Corners

Holland 10

Mexico 2

Line-ups:

Holland:

01 Cliessen

02 Vlaar

03 De Vrij

05 Blind

12 Verhaegh (Depay 56)

06 De Jong (Martins Indi 9)

20 Wijnaldum

15 Kuyt

10 Sneijder

11 Robben

09 Van Persie (Huntelaar 76)

Mexico:

13 Ochoa

22 Aguilar

02 Rodriguez

04 Marquez

15 Moreno

07 Layun

06 Herrera

03 Salcido

18 Guardado

10 Dos Santos (Aquino 61)

19 Peralta (Hernandez 75)

Yellow cards:

Holland:

none

Mexico:

Aguilar 69, Marquez 90, Guardado 90

Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)