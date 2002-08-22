Holland rejects Villa move

Ipswich captain Matt Holland has rejected the opportunity of a swift return to the Premier League by declining the chance of a move to Aston Villa.

Villa agreed a £4.5 million fee with Ipswich for Holland’s signature but the deal fellthrough over personal terms.

“Matt was very flattered by their interest, as I was,” said Holland;s agent Jonathan Barnett to the Birmingham Evening Post newspaper.

“But we are miles apart. Perhaps they will now have a chat among themselves and come back with something else.”

“He has not asked to leave and if Aston Villa want him they have got to pay for him. At the moment there is a big gap between us.”

Villa boss Graham Taylor is also holding talks with Holland’s Republlic of Ireland international colleague, Charlton’s Mark Kinsella. Earlier today, Charlton accepted Villa’s bid of £750,000 for the midfielder.

Of Kinsella and Holland, Taylor said: “They are two players who know what midfield play is all about.

“In particular, they know that possession of the ball in the Premiership is vital.”