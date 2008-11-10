Hughes gets backing

Chelsea and Liverpool remain at the top of the table, but Man Utd lost more ground after losing to Arsenal. See all the latest BestPrice outright betting here.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has backed manager Mark Hughes to remain in charge.

The two men met over the weekend prior to City’s 2-1 home defeat by Tottenham to discuss the way forward and talk about possible transfer targets when the transfer window opens in January.

Hughes has seen his side win just one of their last seven league games and they are only one point above the relegation zone.

But Al Mubarak, who watched Sunday’s defeat to a revived Tottenham side, dismissed reports claiming Hughes’ job is under threat.

“We are calm and under control and we on the board have the highest regard for Mark,” he told the club’s official website.

“I am personally committed to him as I am committed to the partnership between executive chairman Garry Cook, Mark and myself.

“This is a winning team that is going through a learning curve right now.

“Thankfully I do not read the newspapers that are saying he is under pressure but I find it incredible.

“I am told that there are reports that we are associated with two different coaches and that we are about to sign them. It is rubbish.”

Al Mubarak has re-iterated that there is a long-term plan in place for the club and confirmed there will be funds in place for the manager to strengthen his squad when the transfer window re-opens.

He said: “While January is going to be an interesting opportunity for Mark to improve the team, this is an exciting dynasty we are building and we are only in the first two months.

“I think people will see then that we have good foundations in place in the team, we have a good coach and that we will be upgrading in terms of players. Hopefully the results will come.”

