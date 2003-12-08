In-demand Henry makes Arsenal pledge

Arsenal striker Thierry Henry claims he will never leave Highbury for another club.

Henry has been linked with moves to Premier League rivals Chelsea as well as Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months, but the French striker claims he has no intention of leaving Arsenal.

“I have heard the rumours linking me with Real Madrid but I take no notice,” said Henry.

“I prefer building something with Arsenal. Winning the Champions League for the first time with the Gunners would mean making history.

“It’s impossible that I could ever wear a Manchester United, Liverpool or Chelsea shirt, or anyone else’s. And that’s not just talk.

“I can’t see myself coming back to Highbury with any other team because Arsenal is my paradise,” he told the News of the World newspaper.