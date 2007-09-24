Jol receives reassurances

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has left the club. Click here to see how this has affected the outright Premiership betting!

Tottenham boss Martin Jol believes talk of Jose Mourinho replacing him is inaccurate after the Dutchman held talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Mourinho was reportedly approached by Spurs last week following his shock departure from London rivals Chelsea last week.

“Daniel Levy phoned me to say the report was rubbish and hoped I would be with him next year,” said Jol. “He is always good to me, always backing me.”

Spurs remain in the bottom three of the Premier League after Sunday’s draw at Bolton.

“Bolton are more physical and we are technically better. They try to bash you but we coped,” he said.

“When you go to Bolton you have to cope with their style defensively and when you get the ball you have to try to play football,” he stated.

“Paul Robinson didn’t make too many saves and we should have taken one or two of our opportunities. If we take our chances then we will be fine.”

