Juventus crowned champions

Italian champions Juventus were held to a 2-2 at Livorno on Sunday while Atalanta became the first team to be relegated from Serie A.

Pavel Nedved had put Juve ahead in the 10th minute goals from Igor Protti and Cristiano Lucarelli gave Livorno the lead before David Trezeguet earned Juve a point.

Juventus had clinched a record 28th Italian League title on Friday night when second-place Milan drew 3-3 with Palermo.

An understrength Milan side had to win to keep the title race alive but, after leading 3-1, they conceded two late goals to relinquish the scudetto to Juventus.

Two goals from Serginho, either side of Alessandro Costacurta’s own goal, and a Jon Dahl Tomasson effort had Carlo Ancelotti’s team in control at half time before Luca Toni and Simone Barone ended Milan’s title hopes.

Ancelotti chose to rest his first team in preparations for next Wednesday’s Champions League final agaianst Liverpool.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Roma’s 1-0 win at Atalanta, courtesy of an Antonio Cassano effort, secured their top flight status and condemned their hosts to the drop.

Fiorentina are next to bottom after a 1-1 draw at Lazio while Siena, held to a goalless draw at fellow strugglers Parma, currently occupy the final relegation position.

Udinese look set for Champions League football next season after they drew 1-1 at Cagliari while nearest rivals Sampdoria were beaten 1-0 at home by third-placed Inter.

“Compliments to Juventus. They had a great season,” AC Milan’s Hernan Crespo said.

Fabio Capello, in his first season as coach of Juventus, confirmed his reputation as one of Europe’s greatest coaches,It was his seventh European league title, following four with Milan and one each with Real Madrid and Roma.