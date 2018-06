Juventus are reported to be preparing a bid for Roma striker Antonio Cassano in the next few days.

The Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Roma are keen to sell the 22-year-old Italy international this summer as he could leave the club for nothing next summer when his contract ends.

Cassano’s agent Giuseppe Bozzo is believed to be meeting with Roma officials on Tuesday to discuss the proposed transfer.

Juventus are reported to be ready to offer €15m for the Cassano.