Klinsmann omits England-based duo

Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann has omitted Liverpool’s Dietmar Hamann and Chelsea’s Robert Huth from of his squad to face Slovakia and South Africa.

Hamann returned to the team for the 2-2 draw against Holland last week and the decision to overlook him casts doubts on his chances of being involved in next summer’s World Cup finals.

“Didi will have to stay in England for the next few weeks as he has to find his rhythm at Liverpool first,” Klinsmann said.

Huth is another to have missed out.

“Physically he is not fully fit at the moment and he urgently needs to win match practice,” said Klinsmann who has included the Chelsea defender back to the Under-21 side.

Klinsmann has opted for 19-year-olds Marcel Jansen and Lukas Sinkiewicz.

“Joachim Low and I watched Lukas Sinkiewicz in Cologne’s win at Stuttgart recently. He was extremely good on the ball and going into tackles,” Klinsmann commented.

“Marcel Jansen is a talented left back and even though Philipp Lahm is seeded in this position, we would like to take a closer look at him,”

Squad:

Jens Lehmann (Arsenal), Timo Hildebrand (Stuttgart); Arne Friedrich (Hertha Berlin), Andreas Hinkel (Stuttgart), Marcell Jansen (Monchengladbach), Per Mertesacke (Hannover), Patrick Owomoyela (Bremen), Lukas Sinkiewicz (Cologne), Christian Worns (Dortmund); Michael Ballack (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Deisler (Bayern Munich), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich), Tim Borrowski (Bremen), Torsten Frings (Bremen), Fabian Ernst (Schalke), Thomas Hitzlsperger (Stuttgart), Bernd Schneider (Leverkusen); Gerald Asamoah, (Schalke), Kevin Kuranyi (Schalke), Miroslav Klose (Bremen), Lukas Podolski (Cologne)