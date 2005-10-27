Larsson glad to be back on target

Henrik Larsson was pleased to be back on the scoresheet after scoring his first goal in over a year for Barcelona in their 2-0 win over Malaga.

The 34-year-old has just returned from a serious knee injury and he was happy to ensure Barcelona took all three points from the game.

“It was really nice to score and that we managed to get the three points,” Larsson told Sportbladet. “That we won was the most important thing.”

“When I noticed that the pass would reach me, I had already decided how to finish.

“It was nice to enjoy the feeling of scoring, but I had never doubted my abilities as a scorer,” he added to Expressen.

“But I know the demands, a striker is always judged according to how many goals he has scored.

“Therefore, it was important.”

