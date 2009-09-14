Liverpool confirm record shirt deal

Manchester United face a tricky opening Champions League game at Besiktas – can last year’s finalists get off to a winning start? Get all the best odds here.

Liverpool have announced the “largest ever commercial deal” in the history of the club with Standard Chartered Bank agreeing a four-year sponsorship deal.

It has been reported that the agreement is worth in the region of £80m and the announcement marks the end of Liverpool’s 17 year association with current shirt sponsors Carlsberg.

“The sponsorship opportunity attracted a huge level of interest from a wide array of globally recognised brands,” managing director Christian Purslow told the club’s official website.

“It is a real sign of the progress we have made at Liverpool that we have been able to secure the largest ever commercial deal in our history.”

News of the new sponsorship deal comes just three days after co-owner George Gillett claimed the club are in a stronger economic position than at any other time in their history.

