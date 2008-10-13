Liverpool dismiss stadium concerns

Next up for the England football team is a trip to Belarus on Wednesday in another crucial World Cup qualifier.

Liverpool have rubbished claims claiming they have abandoned plans to move to a new stadium and are looking to increase the capacity of Anfield.

Reports had suggested the club’s American owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett are struggling to raise the funds to finance a switch to a new ground in Stanley Park.

The club concede that plans for the new Stadium has been affected by the current worldwide credit crunch, but a statement on the club’s official website insists plans are still in place.

“The story is completely wrong” said a club spokesman.

“No-one has been asked to look at increasing the capacity of Anfield with a view to us staying at the present ground.

“Global market conditions may have delayed the project, but the club remains committed to building a new world class LFC stadium on the site in Stanley Park. Those plans have not changed.”

Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry admitted last week that the club’s new stadium will not be built until the global credit crunch eases.

“With the financial markets in the turmoil as they are, any major construction project at this time is difficult, it is risky,” he said.

“It is a case of a delay while things settle down, it is still a very, very good long term project. The economics of it still make underlying sense.

“I do not see any change in direction or any change in plans, and ground share is not back on the agenda.

“The point is, at this moment it is not the most sensible time to be borrowing huge amounts of money with the markets in turmoil. That will settle down and availability of money will increase.

“The project makes long term sense, it is the supply of money that is an issue, that will correct itself in time.”

Next up for the England football team is a trip to Belarus on Wednesday in another crucial World Cup qualifier.