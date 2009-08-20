Liverpool reject Benitez quit rumours

Chelsea make it two from two after beating Sunderland, but what price are the Blues to win the title now? See all the latest outrights here.

Liverpool have dismissed reports that boss Rafa Benitez is on the brink of walking out on the club.

Bookmakers suspended betting on the Spaniard’s future prior to Wednesday’s 4-0 home victory over Stoke as speculation suggested he poised to quit.

Liverpool’s title aspirations were called into question following defeat at Tottenham in their opening game of the season, sparking fresh rumours Benitez was to resign.

But the club’s managing director, Christian Purslow, has dismissed the conjecture.

“It’s 1000 per cent rubbish. I had dinner with Rafa and the fact I had not heard the rumours should tell you everything about how true they are,” he said in The Sun.

Benitez is thought to be highly regarded by Real Madrid and in the future he is expected to return to a club where he managed at junior and reserve level.

However, he insists he remains fully committed to Liverpool and has no intention of resigning.

Benitez said: “I remain 100 per cent committed to the club, the fans and players.”

