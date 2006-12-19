Lyon set to sign striker

What’s your thrill? Answer 10 questions about sport to win tickets to the FA Cup Final and other great sporting events! Click here to enter the competition.

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas is prepared to back coach Gerard Houllier’s bid to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Lyon have opened up a huge 17-point lead at the top of the table, but with injuries to Brazilian Fred, French teenager Karim Benzema and Norwegian John Carew, Houllier believes the squad needs strengthening.

“I always listen to what the coach says and if Gerard Houllier says he needs another striker, even if the results are pretty good at the moment, we are going to hire another striker,” Aulas told the club’s web site.

Brazilian forward Nilmar, on loan to Corinthians, is expected to rejoin by the end of the year.

“If he (Nilmar) comes back it will give us the choice. We’ll see if Gerard (Houllier) is happy with this player. Otherwise, we will be looking to make offers to other clubs,” Aulas said.

