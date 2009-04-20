Maldini confirms retirement

Things are getting tight at the foot of the Premier League , but who do you think will go down? See all the relegation betting here.

Paolo Maldini has confirmed that he will retire from football at the end of the Serie A season.

The 40-year-old captain of Milan will call it a day after a glittering career at both club and international level.

Maldini also revealed that, due to business commitments, that he has no intention of becoming a coach.

“I will never be a coach. I would like to remain in the football world, but we will see,” he told La Stampa.

“I am 100 per cent sure about my decision. At the same time last season I had doubts: ‘Would I leave, would I continue?’, but today I haven’t.”

When asked if he would like to replay any matches in his extremely long career, Maldini opted for the 2002 World Cup tie between Italy and South Korea, when Maldini’s side were knocked out by an Ahn Jung-Hwan golden goal.

“I wouldn’t replay Milan-Liverpool in Istanbul because we played really well for 116 minutes,” he added.

“The match I would like to replay is South Korea-Italy at the 2002 World Cup, when Ahn scored the golden goal. (It was) my last game for the national team.”

