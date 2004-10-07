Manchester United demand international compensation

Manchester United chief executive David Gill has called for FIFA to compensate clubs who release players for international matches.

Manchester United and other G14 clubs have lodged a formal complaint against FIFA to Swiss competition authorities.

“The fact the governing bodies can generate vast amounts of money in sponsorship and TV revenue through an asset they get for free is something that just cannot continue,” Gill said.

“We are waiting to see what Fifa’s response is to the complaint we have put forward to the competition authorities but there has to be scope for Fifa and Uefa to slice some of the profits they make from major tournaments to repay the clubs who provide the assets which provide the income.”

“We are not saying you shouldn’t have championships,” added Gill.

“As a Premier League club, we want a successful England team and the competitions they play in increase football’s popularity around the world,” he said.

‘If you look at Uefa, 82% of the revenue generated from the Champions League is distributed as prize money, while the other 18% is retained for putting on the competition, their offices and good causes. It is transparent and the clubs understand it.

“But if you look at an analysis of what they made out of Euro 2004 the indications are they could use some of that money to reimburse the clubs.”