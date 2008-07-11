Mancini poised for Inter move

Premier League 2008/09 Outright – After winning their 10th Premier League title Man Utd are BestPrice 11/8 to retain the trophy next season. Click here for all the latest odds!

Internazionale are set to complete the signing of Brazilian winger Mancini from Roma.

Mancini will seal his transfer to the San Siro for a fee of €13million on Monday.

Director Gabriele Oriali told the club’s official website: “We have reached an economic agreement with Roma, which will be ratified next week when the player arrives.”

Mancini added: “I’m really happy it ended in this way. Inter are a great side, but I want to thank Roma for these last five years.”

The 27-year-old will become manager Jose Mourinho’s first signing since he took over at the club in June.

