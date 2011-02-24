Marseille and Manchester United face probe over fans

Chelsea are now a best price 11/2 for the Champions League after their 2-0 win over Copenhagen last night…

Marseille and Manchester United face a disciplinary hearing over the behaviour of their fans during Wednesday’s Champions League match in France.

A UEFA spokesman said investigations had begun against the French team because of the use of lasers by their fans while United’s supporters could find themselves in trouble for using flares.

The hearing will take place on March 17.

Wednesday’s last-16 first-leg match ended 0-0.

