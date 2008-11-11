Mascherano appointed Argentina captain

Premier League Top Goalscorer – Chelsea’s Nicolas Anelka leads the way for the golden boot this season with 10 league goals. See all the 2008/09 top scorer betting here!

Javier Mascherano has agreed to become the captain of Argentina under new coach Diego Maradona.

“I’ve convinced him,” Maradona told Radio La Red after returning from a six-day trip to Europe during which he visited a number of his top players.

“I explained to him what I thought about him and told him what I thought he could give the team.”

Mascherano, 24, initially said he did not feel he was ready to take on the role.

Maradona is also hoping to make former defender Oscar Ruggeri his assistant despite reports of the appointment being opposed by Argentina Football Association president Julio Grondona.

“I don’t think Oscar’s impossible,” said Maradona.

Ruggeri’s recent coaching record would make him a controversial choice.

He resigned at Mexico’s Tecos UAG after losing his first six games in 2003, then took charge of Independiente in his homeland before resigning four months later after being jeered by fans at a home game.

In 2004 he managed Spanish second division club Elche but was fired after 20 games. He returned to Mexico and joined America and this time lasted just six matches.

Ruggeri’s last coaching job was with San Lorenzo in 2006 where he was again fired after poor results including a 7-1 home defeat by Boca Juniors.

Premier League Top Goalscorer – Chelsea’s Nicolas Anelka leads the way for the golden boot this season with 10 league goals. See all the 2008/09 top scorer betting here!

Give a subscription to World Soccer for Christmas this year and you’ll save up to 31%