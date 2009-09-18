Messi signs new Barcelona deal

Simon Hopper thinks that backing a low scoring game between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor should reap dividends – see the rest of his thoughts here.

Lionel Messi has extended his contract with European champions Barcelona.

Coach Pep Guardiola led the club to the treble last season and believes Messi signing a new deal is ‘immense’ for the Liga champions.

“It’s an immense piece of news for the club and for the player that Messi is renewing his contract,” said Guardiola.

“As it also was when Victor Valdes and Xavi did so. People go to football to see the best and that’s what they are.

“It’s a privilege for Barca to have some of the best footballers like Messi.”

Messi’s current deal was due to expire in 2014, and that has now been extended by an additional two years while his minimum release clause has increased from €150million to €250m.

