Milan deny interest in Buffon

Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has denied reports claiming he was contemplating making a bid for Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Italy World Cup winner Buffon has long been linked with a move away from Turin despite Juve securing promotion back to Serie A at the first attempt.

But Berlusconi claims he has faith in current incumbent Dida and is not looking to bring in Buffon.

“Buffon?” Berlusconi told the Italian press. “No, I can exclude this affair.

“He’s a big keeper but we have a big faith in Dida with whom we have also recently extended a contract.”

