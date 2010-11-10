Miller resigns at AIK

There’s a full set of top-flight fixtures this midweek, including Man City v Man United – All the match betting at easyodds.com.

AIK coach Alex Miller has resigned, less than five months after accepting the job at the Swedish club.

The Stockholm club says it and Miller “agreed to part ways” and that it has not yet decided upon a replacement for the Scotsman.

After winning the league last year, AIK had a dismal 2010 season, and were at risk of relegation when Miller was hired on June 22.

The team recovered and finished 11th of 16 teams when the season ended on Sunday.

Miller said he wanted “to thank the players for their professional attitude and the supporters that gave the team good support when we needed it most.”

