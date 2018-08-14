The 2018 MLS season is drawing to a close so make sure you know when the Cup Playoffs begin.

MLS Fixtures – 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs

The 2018 MLS has a couple of months left in the regular season before the Cup playoffs, but when do they actually start?

The MLS Cup Playoffs begin on October 31st after the final regular season games take place on the 28th of October.

Twelve teams qualify for the post-season tournament that decided the winner of the MLS Cup; six from the Western Conference and six from the Eastern Conference.

The team with the highest points in the regular season receive the Supporters’ Shield and get a first-round bye into the next round. The team with the second most amount of regular season points also gets a bye.

The teams seeded 3 and 6 play each other as do seeds 4 and 5. Whoever wins those matches then progress to the Conference Semi-Finals to play one of the top-two seeds.

Winners then proceed into the Conference Finals and then the winners of those two matches face-off in the MLS Cup final.