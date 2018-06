Monaco have opened three point gap at the top of Ligue 1 after a 2-0 win against fourth-placed Lyon.

Didier Deschamps side extended their unbeaten run to ten matches after goals in each half from Dado Prso and Shabani Nonda.

Nonda’s goal, his 13th of the season, took him level with Bordeaux striker Pauleta at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Monaco lead by three points from Nice and Marseille, who play Troyes and Le Havrerespectively on Wednesday night.