Mourinho escapes charge

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has escaped an FA misconduct charge following his gesture to Liverpool fans during Sunday’s League Cup final.

“Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been reminded of his responsibility to abide by FA rules governing the conduct of managers,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He will not face any formal disciplinary action and the FA now considers the matter closed.”

After Chelsea equalised Mourinho turned to the crowd and put his finger to his lips in a silencing gesture.

The fourth official, concerned that Mourinho’s action might incite the Liverpool supporters, asked Mourinho to leave the dugout..

The coach claimed later the gesture was aimed at journalists and not at the Liverpool fans.