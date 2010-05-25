Mourinho excited by prospect of working with Ronaldo

Blackpool have reached the promised land of the Premiership but Ian Holloway’s side are hot favourites for relegation to the Championship. See all the football betting here.

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is excited by the prospect of managing Cristiano Ronaldo, describing the Real Madrid forward as a “phenomenon”.

Mourinho is still under contract to Inter, but it appears to be only a matter of time before he replaces Manuel Pellegrini at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho thinks that provided Ronaldo continues to deliver on the pitch, he is not concerned about what the Portugal forward gets up to in his private life.

“Cristiano’s a phenomenon,” Mourinho said. “We are both Portuguese, he is the best player in the world and I am one of the best coaches in the world. I want a lot of goals from him next season.

“Nobody can criticise him if he’s with Paris Hilton on holiday, or he goes to LA or he buys a Ferrari because someone who trains and plays as he does is from another planet. He is an historic footballer.”

