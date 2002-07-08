Nestapoised for Inter switch

Internazionale are believed to have reached agreement with Lazio for the sale of Italian international defender Alessandro Nesta.

“Nesta will probably be an Inter player before Friday,” confirmed Lazio president Sergio Cragnotti.

The Roman club were offered Nicola Ventola in part-exchange but Cragnotti has set his sights on midfielder Cristiano Zanetti being the makeweight in the deal.

“Zanetti is the only Inter player we are interested in,” Cragnotti declared. “I want to give to coach Roberto Mancini all the players he needs before the end of the week.”

Cragnotti’s Inter counterpart Massimo Moratti first offered Lazio Ventola, then Turkish international Emre Belozoglu, in part exchange for the Italy defender but neither player was on Mancini’s shoppinmg list.

Inter coach Hector Cuper recently stated that Zanetti was not for sale, but his stance has softened since the club agreed a deal for Argentinian defensive midfielder Mathias Almeyda from Parma.