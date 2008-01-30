Nigeria look ahead after ‘miracle’ escape

Two more African Cup of Nations games today as Cameroon v Sudan and Egypt v Zambia look to tie up the loose ends in Group C. Click here for the latest odds!

Nigeria forward Osaze Odemwingie has issued a warning to their Africa Cup of Nations rivals, after their 2-0 victory over Benin secured a “miracle” qualification.

The win ensured that Nigeria avoided elimination at the group stage for the first time since 1982, and meant the Super Eagles scraped into the last eight and a quarter-final meeting with Ghana.

“We asked for something of a miracle and it happened,” said Odemwingie,.

“We showed great mental strength. Rule us out at your own risk.”

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, who scored one and set up the other goal, described the quarter-final tie against hosts Ghana was an evenly balanced affair.

“We knew it was going to be 50-50,” Obi Mikel told a news conference.

“So we went out there with aggressiveness knowing all we had to do was to win this game. We are now all very happy and we want to enjoy the moment.

“Then we will have a good night and we’ll think about this quarter-final clash against Ghana first thing in the morning.”

