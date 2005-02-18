Owen staying with Real

Michael Owen will be staying with Real Madrid despite being limited to a bit part role at the Bernabeu, his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard says.

Reports have linked Owen with a move back to Liverpool but Gerrard believes his former team mate is determined to make a success of himself in Madrid.

“He loves the club and he is doing really well,” said Gerrard who regularly speaks to his old Liverpool colleague by telephone.

“He wants to stay. He has settled really well and likes the city. He is scoring goals – and if he plays more, which is what he wants, then things would be even better,” Gerrard told the Daily Express.

Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry is also convinced that Owen will remain in Spain.

“Talk of Michael returning here or going anywhere is premature,” he said.

“He is a world-class player and won’t want to be seen as failing.”