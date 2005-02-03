Pandiani misquoted – Birmingham

Birmingham City have denied suggestions that new loan signing Walter Pandiani is unhappy to to be at the club.

The striker admittted earlier in the week that he had set his sights on a move to Fiorentina and was unhappy at having being loaned to Birmingham.

However, Birmingham claim Pandiani’s remarks were misconstrued.

“Comments have been attributed to Walter Pandiani suggesting that he was unhappy with his move to Birmingham City,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“But according to both the player and the manager Steve Bruce, nothing could be further from the truth.

“Walter’s alleged comments were taken from an interview he did with a Spanish radio station prior to arriving at St. Andrew’s.

“The player and the club believe that the quotes that have been attributed to him have either been lost in translation or are indeed misquotes.

“It is no secret that he was looking forward to a move to leading Italian club Fiorentina which fell through at the last minute leaving the door open for a move to Birmingham.

“However, at that point he did not want to be in the situation where he felt his career was over at Deportivo and that he was being forced to make a decision regarding a move to another club at the last minute.

“Now that Walter has arrived in Birmingham he is determined to make a success of his time here, and both the club and player look forward to exciting times ahead.”

The Uruguayan striker went some way to placating his new employers by scoring on his debut in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Southampton last night.