Portsmouth calling as Halilhodzic quits Ivory Coast

Spain can set a new world record of 36 games unbeaten should they avoid defeat to the USA in the Confederations Cup semi-finals – and Simon Hopper thinks they can do it in style.

Vahid Halilhodzic is set to quit as national coach of Ivory Coast in a move that could pave the way for his appointment by Portsmouth.

Halilhodzic is reported to have told the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) that he will quit his post even though the national side are on course to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup finals.

Bosnian Halilhodzic took over the Elephants last May and they currently top their qualifying group with three wins from three matches after victory in Burkina Faso last weekend.

Halilhodzic, a former coach of Paris Saint-Germain, is understood to be keen on a move to England, where Portsmouth are looking to appoint a new manager.

Spain can set a new world record of 36 games unbeaten should they avoid defeat to the USA in the Confederations Cup semi-finals – and Simon Hopper thinks they can do it in style.