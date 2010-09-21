Portugal appoint Bento

Fabio Capello is stepping down after Euro 2012, so who will replace the Italian as England manager? See the best odds on every candidate here.

Portugal have confirmed Paulo Bento as their new coach of the national side following the dismissal of Carlos Queiroz.

The former Sporting Lisbon manager has agreed a two-year deal that will see him take charge until the completion of the European Championship in 2012.

Bento was capped 35 times by Portugal during his playing days as a defensive midfielder and has had two spells in charge of Sporting as well as a period in charge at Benfica.

Former boss Queiroz was dismissed earlier in the month after leading his side to a poor start to the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.

Portugal have only managed one point from two games in Group H and are already five points behind leaders Denmark.

Portuguese Football Federation president Gilberto Madail made an attempt to hire Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho on a temporary basis, but his effort was rejected by Los Merengues president Florentino Perez.

“I’m sad not to be able to take charge of my national team but I don’t have the right to make demands from Real Madrid. It’s a difficult situation,” said Mourinho following Real’s 2-1 win at Real Sociedad on Saturday evening.

Bento’s first game in charge will be a clash against Denmark on Friday 8th October.

