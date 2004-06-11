Portugal relieved to see return of Figo

Portugal breathed a huge sigh of relief as Luis Figo began training with the squad again, ahead of Saturday’s EURO 2004 opener against Greece.

Figo who had not trained the whole of Monday with a leg strain, took part in a full session at the Alcochete in the suburbs of Lisbon.

Portugal team doctor Henrique Jones was confident that the Real Madrid star would be fit to face Greece in the opening game of Euro 2004 on Saturday.

“Figo has trained without any limitations,” he said.

He complained of a pain in a muscle in his left leg so we decided to limit his training.”

“This is not a cause for worry at all.”