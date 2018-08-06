We take a look at which players are ones to watch in this upcoming Premier League season.

Premier League Players To Watch

With the Premier League season starting very soon we take a look at some of the players you should be looking out for. There have been several big signings coming into the Premier League this year and several of them listed below could have a profound effect on their respective clubs.

JACK WILSHERE

(West Ham United)

The midfielder left Arsenal after his contract expired and no new offer was forthcoming. Now has a chance to prove his long-term form and fitness at the London Stadium.

JORGINHO

(Chelsea)

One of the outstanding performers in Serie A last year, the Brazil-born Italy midfielder will bring more urgency to Chelsea’s passing and pressing game under new coach Sarri.

LUCAS TORREIRA

(Arsenal)

One of a new generation of Uruguayans to feature at the World Cup, the £22m signing from Sampdoria is one of the first arrivals in Arsenal’s post-Wenger scouting set-up.

RIYAD MAHREZ

(Manchester City)

He finally got his move away from Leicester City, but given the strength and depth of the champions, he will have to make the most of any appearance he has been given by Josep Guardiola.

RICHARLISON

(Everton)

The Brazilian burst onto the scene with Watford last season before fading. His former boss Marco Silva is so convinced of his talents he persuaded his new employers to pay £40m.

FRED

(Manchester United)

The Brazilian, who spent five years with Shakhtar Donetsk, is a box-to-box operator in the N’Golo Kante mould who will bring more balance to United’s midfield.