PSV target Adu

PSV Eindhoven have admitted they are monitoring the progress of 14-year-old prodigy Freddy Adu and feel they could have a chance of landing the youngster.

Adu is currently playing for DC United but the Major League Soccer club will be powerless to prevent him leaving when the big European clubs come calling. PSV are the firt such club to express a firm interest in sining the Ghanaian-born player.

“Our scouts have been monitoring his progress for a long time and we would like to have him,” PSV chairman Harry van Raaij told De Telegraaf.

“We are assessing all the options that would enable us to bring him to Eindhoven.”

PSV technical director Frank Arnesen feels the club may be in a strong position to sign him as his girlfriend, a talented tennis player, has recently returned to Holland.

“We would love to sign him,” said Arnesen.

“But I am not sure we will be able to get him.

“Even if he moves here with his girlfriend Stephanie, there is no guarantee he would get a work permit.

“I don’t think loaning him to a Belgian club would be a viable option.

“We are in contact and are talking and let’s hope one day that we can sign him.”