Queiroz to return to Manchester United

Former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz is on the verge of a return to Manchester United as assistant manager.

Queiroz is expected to sign a three-year deal with an option for an extra year.

“It’s practically a done deal. There are just some legal details to sort,” Queiroz told the Portuguese press.

“Manchester United’s offer is not one to turn down. It’s a long-term contract which puts me as favourite to become club manager.”

Queiroz left Manchester United for the Bernabeu last summer, but his failure to win a trophy saw him fired last month.

The 51-year-old has admitted that he should have resigned from Madrid post several months ago.

“My biggest mistake was deciding not to leave when we were first in the league and still in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League,” said Queiroz.

“If I had taken this decision, perhaps it would have helped Madrid to avoid finishing the season as it did.

“I realise by not doing so I didn’t help Madrid and certainly not myself. Madrid hasn’t been successful, but I have lost a lot.”