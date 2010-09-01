Redknapp hopeful over Van der Vaart

England kick-off their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign against Bulgaria on Friday evening – click here for the best big match odds.

Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp remains ‘hopeful’ that Rafael van der Vaart will soon be joining the club.

Spurs moved late for the Real Madrid midfielder and are still awaiting clearance before officially announcing the arrival of the Holland international.

Redknapp admits the agreement was rushed through and he is uncertain as to whether everything was completed in time.

“It’s still dragging on. We are just waiting to see whether it’s all gone through,” Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

“We are waiting for clearance. The chairman is dealing with it and Darren Eales the secretary, there is nothing more I can do now.”

Redknapp revealed he turned his attention to Van der Vaart once it became apparent that Real were prepared to sell him in a cut-price deal.

“I think he was going to Bayern Munich yesterday for about £18million, but suddenly it became an awful lot cheaper,” added the Spurs chief.

“He is available now for about £8million. He is a quality player. He is a Dutch international and a great footballer.

“For that sort of money, he is a top player and he will improve us for sure. We have made the effort, whether we can pull it off or not we will have to see.

“I am hopeful. It could happen. It was a last-minute job. When I came in this morning it certainly wasn’t something I was looking to do.

“He is a great passer of the ball, he is a top footballer. He will join in here and play the way we like to play, he would be a big plus for us.

“He looked like he was going for £18million but then the fee came crashing down because the deadline got close. If the chairman can pull it off, I think he will have got a real bargain.”

The midfielder has spoken of his delight at agreeing a deal and is ready to test himself in the Premier League.

“Four years at Spurs, for €11 million, I can hardly believe it myself,” Van der Vaart told De Telegraaf. “It’s a pity I cannot now play against Ajax in the Champions League but I will get to face FC Twente.”

