Reina looking for new Liverpool blood

Easyodds.com tipster Simon Hopper thinks Carlos Tevez is good value to score for Man City against his old club Man United – see his full betting preview here.

Pepe Reina has rubbished rumours he could leave Liverpool in January but suggested he could move in the summer if the club is not in a position to win trophies.

Reina signed a new six-year deal at Anfield earlier this year, but both he and Fernando Torres are said to be looking for assurances that there will be significant investment in the squad.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the new owners have held talks with the duo and the players “need to see tangible evidence of change if they are to remain on Merseyside beyond next summer”. The newspaper adds that Reina has a clause in his contract that would permit him to leave for £20 million in the summer.

“I signed a six-year contract seven months ago and I’m happy at the club, but every footballer wants to be competing for trophies and winning things,” Reina said in the Daily Mail.

“I will stay at Liverpool at least until the end of the season.

“I know there are rumours about me leaving, but I want to make it clear that I have no intention of going back to Spain.”

He added: “Rafael Benitez was an essential person for this club and the reason I came to Liverpool.”

Easyodds.com tipster Simon Hopper thinks Carlos Tevez is good value to score for Man City against his old club Man United – see his full betting preview here.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the last news and articles from World Soccer. Subscribe to World Soccer today and take advantage of our all 50th anniversary offer, saving up to 50%!