Reina set for Liverpool switch

Villarreal goalkeeper Jose Reina has confirmed that he is poised to sign for Liverpool.

“If I end up signing for Liverpool it is because they want to sign me and want me to play,” Reina told The Sun newspaper.

“The question of starting places is for the boss.

“You have to earn your place. I am going there to work and to win my place – and win over the fans.”

Reina helped Villarreal to finish third in La Liga last season, earning them a place in next season’s Champions League, but the attraction of playing for the reigning Eurropean champions, not to mention an improved salary, have convinced him that now is the time to move on.

“It has been a tremendous year. I think I have completed a chapter, a very important period in my career at Villarreal.

“But ask any player and they say the most important thing is to keep improving both in terms of ability and finances.

“I have to be patient to see the talks come to fruition but I am not having any trouble sleeping at night. I am very relaxed about it all. Just playing for Liverpool will be good enough for me.”