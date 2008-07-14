Robinho refuses to be makeweight in Ronaldo deal

Olympic Football – Argentina and Brazil head the betting to land the Olympic gold medal at Beijing this summer. Click here for all the latest odds!

Brazilian international striker Robinho has confirmed that he has not intention of being used as a makeweight in a deal to take Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.

The 24-year-old told AS that he wanted to remain at Real, where he has been for the past three years, and was not interested in being used as a barganing chip in Real’s pursuit of Ronaldo.

“I hope to stay at Real this year,” said Robinho, who cost Real €24million when they bought him from Santos.

“I don’t want to be part of the Ronaldo deal.”

