Ronaldo set for talks

Harry Redknapp will be hoping his Spurs side can repeat their recent 2-1 win over Liverpool when the pair meet again in the Carling Cup tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents have confirmed that the player is set to have talks over a new deal at Manchester United.

Ronaldo, who is odds on favourite to be named both World and European Footballer of the Year later this season, appears keen on securing a new deal, despite spending most of the summer stating he wished to move to Real Madrid.

“It is normal, that a footballer wants a deal to go with his status and one that matches his performances on the field,” Gestifute told skysports.com.

“But nobody has prepared anything concrete.

“We want to avoid all these rumours in the press and will have contact with United.”

It was confirmed that no set date for talks has been scheduled.

“We do predict a meeting with Manchester United to speak about the future of Ronaldo, but still there is not an exact date.”

Harry Redknapp will be hoping his Spurs side can repeat their recent 2-1 win over Liverpool when the pair meet again in the Carling Cup tonight.

Save up to £14 a year this Christmas when you subscribe to World Soccer