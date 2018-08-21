Ronaldo Takes Control Of The Juventus Solar System | Paddy Agnew

Many critics argue that this is his best position, using his genius to create something for the central target man in something like the way he would create chances for Frenchman Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. For our money, both positions are good, such is his innate ability. Coach Allegri sounded like a very satisified man by the end of the afternoon, notwithstanding that the Juventus win only came thanks to a 93rd minute goal scored by Federico Bernardeschi, saying:

“Cristiano put himself about and moved really well off the ball but his team mates did not always read him well… You can see immediately that he is a very different type of player…

“One thing, though, is he has settled into the squad without any complications, that’s very impressive… I know he didn’t score but that was just the way it was going to be on his debut…”

Reports suggest that Ronaldo has already passed his first serious internal Juventus test with flying colours. In other words on Friday night, at the team pre-match meal, he stood on his chair and sang a song for his new colleagues, a little “initiation rite” that awaits all the New Boys at Juventus. History does not tell us which song he sang but the manner in which he linked up with his team mates on Saturday’s debut would suggest that not only were they all singing from the same hymn sheet, but that they were all in tune, too.

Given the good start, marked by a goal after only three minutes, you would be entitled to ask how come Juventus did not secure victory until the 93rd minute. To be fair, scoring early on a hot August evening probably did not work to Juve’s advantage.

Forced to make the running against an understandably defensive Chievo, Juventus ran a little bit out of puff on the warm evening. Two defensive distractions, in a game that was basically played almost entirely in the Chievo half cost them dear, putting them 2-1 down after goals from Mariusz Stepinski and fromer Sunderland player, Emanuele Giaccherini.

In the end, it required two goals in the last 20 minutes (own goal Bank and opportunistic tap in for Bernardeschi) to pull this one out of the fire for the reigning champions. In their best battling tradition Chievo did not sell their hides cheaply and, indeed, they could feel a tad disappointed that they did not manage to hang on for a 2-2 draw.

Allegri was entitled to feel happy with his team even if he now must sit down and work out whether such as Mandzukic and Bernardeschi are more suited to playing alongside Ronaldo than Colombian Juan Cuadrado and Brazilian Douglas Costa. That will be for the future.

In the meantime, CR7 has given fans a taste of what is to come. Even on Sunday, 14 hours after the game, he was still making himself heard and felt. On Sunday morning, he posted an Instagram which showed him working out in his own private gym in his new Turin home. CR7 trains 7 days per week was the message.

It looks that might be the first of many messages this season, illustrating the extent to which a new, potentially dominant star, has moved into the Juventus solar system. For Juventus, winners of the last seven Serie A titles, things have got off to a good start. For Ronaldo too.