Scotland will go up against Albania and Israel in their UEFA Nations League group.
Scotland UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Scotland are in a group alongside Albania and Israel so should top their group however Alex McLeish has been handed an injury concern with Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney withdrawing through injury. Interestingly Robert Snodgrass and James McArthur have also been omitted from the squad.
Coach Alex McLeish said; “I had a good conversation with James McArthur and he is opting out because he has had issues with his body, he is at a stage of his career where players tend to know what they need much more.
“That was a bit of a blow because James has been in good form over the last couple of years. He has been very steady and makes it looks effortless at times.
“I had a chat with Snoddy and he wanted to wait and see before he really committed himself to come back in.”
Scotland begin their campaign against Albania on the 10th of September.
The Coach
Alex McLeish, age 59, (21.01.1959)
McLeish has only been manager for Scotland since February 2018 after a disastrous period with Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League. He will be looking to improve on his Scotland record too after winning only one of his first four games.
Scotland UEFA Nations League Group
Scotland are in League C, Group 1 alongside Albania and Israel.
Scotland UEFA Nations League Fixtures
10/09/2018 Monday 20:45 C1 Scotland vs Albania
11/10/2018 Thursday 20:45 C1 Israel vs Scotland
17/11/2018 Saturday 20:45 C1 Albania vs Scotland
20/11/2018 Tuesday 20:45 C1 Scotland vs Israel
England UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
England shocked everyone by getting to the World…
Wales UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Wales are alongside the Republic of Ireland and…
Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Northern Ireland has been put alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina and…
Scotland UEFA Nations League Squad
Scotland Nations League Squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers)
DEFENDERS: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O’Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic)
MIDFIELDERS: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City)
FORWARDS: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)