Sessegnon relishing Sunderland challenge

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Stephane Sessegnon has admitted he is relishing the prospect of playing for Sunderland.

The French club have stood firm over the Benin international, despite the player’s declaration that he doesn’t want to play for the club again after falling out with coach Antoine Kombouare in December.

After seeing a loan bid and initial offer of €5million rejected, Sunderland set to seal a deal for around €6million.

Sessegnon is due to arrive on Wearside on Friday to conclude talks.

“I am very happy and looking forward to my Premier League career,” he told skysports.com.

“It is a dream come true and I want to show my value to Sunderland.

“There are good players there and we can finish strongly in the league.”

