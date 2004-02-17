Stam set for Milan switch

Dutch international Jaap Stam has revealed that he would only consider a move to one of the Milan clubs if he left Lazio.

Lazio have confirmed that they would consider offers Stam at the end of the season after the 31-year-old defender refused to nnegotiate an extension too his present ddeal which expires in 2005.

Stam, who has been linked with a switch to Juventus, admits that he is only interested in a move to one of the Milan clubs.

“If I leave Rome I will only accept a transfer to Milan,” he was quoted as saying in Wednesday’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’ve got the greatest respect for Juventus, but a move there doesn’t interest me.

“I like the idea of winning something with Milan or Inter. I want to bring home a few more medals before I retire.”

Stam, who will be 32 in July, joined Lazio from Manchester United in 2001.