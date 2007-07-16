Sunderland sign Richardson

Sunderland have signed England midfielder Kieran Richardson from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £5.5m.

Roy Keane, manager of the newly-promoted club, said: “I’m well aware of what a good player and a good lad he is. He’s ready for a fresh challenge and we can provide that.”

Richardson added: “Sunderland is a big club and it’s a great move for me.”

“I know all about Roy Keane and I’m looking forward to playing for his team.

Richardson is Keane’s fourth summer signing following Greg Halford, Russell Anderson and Michael Chopra.